When I was a recent college graduate working at an advertising agency in New York City, a senior production director ignored my instructions on a project. After I returned to find it done differently, I requested he “redo it the way I asked yesterday.” Knowing he’d be annoyed, I raced back to my department to self-report to my boss. When I arrived, I heard him on the phone saying, “Well, why didn’t you do it the way she asked?”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO