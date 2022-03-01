Neighbor shoots dog after it attacks owner in Lauderhill

A dog was fatally shot Monday after it attacked its owner in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court.

According to Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago, a neighbor shot the dog after witnessing the attack on the woman who owns the animal.

But the boyfriend of the woman who was attacked told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that he is furious that his neighbor killed the dog, saying he believes his girlfriend had the dog under control.

“I guess the dogs started fighting – she tried to break it up,” he said. “One of the dogs bit her, and as far as I knew, one of the neighbors had came over and broke apart the two boys, because it was about two boys that were going at it. And they broke apart the two boys, and once the two boys were broken apart, to my knowledge, the activity was ceased.”

But the man said he returned home to find that his dog had been shot in the head.

“You went two blocks over to go and interact with something that had nothing to do with you. I’m infuriated and I want charges pressed,” he said.

According to Lauderhill police, a neighbor heard the commotion and rushed over to try and help the woman. He saw she was being attacked, so he opened fire, shooting one of three dogs.

The neighbor did not want to shoot the dog, but he wanted to try and protect the woman police say.

“You had no business in my back yard and then you targeted a dog that had nothing to do with it,” the boyfriend of the woman who was attacked said.

His girlfriend, meanwhile, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her hand, Santiago said.

Broward County Animal Services arrived shortly after and police say they are now investigating what led up to the shooting.

As of right now, that neighbor is not facing any charges.