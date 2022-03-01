ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

President Iohannis: Romania fully supports Ukraine's accession to the EU, and also Moldova's, Georgia's

Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Mar. 1—Romania "fully" supports Ukraine's, but also the Republic of Moldova's and Georgia's accession to the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. "Romania fully supports the accession of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia to the...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaus Iohannis
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moldova#Romania#Eu#The European Union#Twitter#Ukrainian#Eastern European#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy