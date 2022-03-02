ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZW3t_0eSGCar500

The people of Ukraine are in urgent need of our help – and the time to act is now.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people are being forced to flee their homes. Families are being torn apart.

To help reduce this suffering, The Independent is calling on the UK government to be at the forefront of the international community offering aid and support to a nation in need.

We are calling for the following two actions:

  • Aid to be given to the countries that neighbour Ukraine, so that they have enough supplies of food, clothing and shelter needed to care for people who have been forced to abandon their homes.
  • The government must also do more to make the UK a haven for refugees, and ensure we take in Ukrainians who want to find safety here.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015.

Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

If you, too, would like to help a nation in need then we urge you to add your signature and declare: Refugees Welcome .

To sign the petition, click here.

We thank you for your support.

The Independent is also raising money for the people of Ukraine – if you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here.

The Independent

The Independent

