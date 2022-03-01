ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguar Land Rover suspends sales to Russia

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Vehicle manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has suspended sales to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

The firm announced that it made the decision due to the “wellbeing” of its workforce and those “within our extended network”.

Sanctions imposed on Russia have heavily restricted the ability of companies to sell goods there.

We are pausing the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market

JLR

JLR, based in Whitley, Coventry , produces Jaguar cars and Land Rover and Range Rover sport utility vehicles.

The company said: “Jaguar Land Rover’s first priority is the wellbeing of our entire workforce and their families, as well as those within our extended network.

“The current global context also presents us with trading challenges so we are pausing the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market and continually monitoring the situation on behalf of our global customer base.”

