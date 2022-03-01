ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia used vacuum bomb during invasion, Ukrainian ambassador claims

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 6 days ago

Russia used a vacuum bomb on the fifth day of its invasion of Ukraine, it has been claimed.

The bomb, also known as a thermobaric weapon or aerosol bomb, draws oxygen from the atmosphere to create a bigger and more devastating explosion.

The claim was made by Oksana Markarova – the Ukrainian ambassador to the US – who was approached by reporters after a meeting with White House lawmakers in which aid for Ukraine was discussed.

Markarova did not reveal where the vacuum bomb was unleashed.

