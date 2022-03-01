ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Benedetti appointed director of Edinburgh International Festival

By Freya Parr
classical-music.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolinist Nicola Benedetti has been appointed the next festival director of the Edinburgh International Festival, a role she will take on in October. She will become the first Scottish and first female director since the festival began in 1947. Benedetti – who won BBC...

www.classical-music.com

