Pembina, KKR merge Western Canada gas infrastructure

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

March 1 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp said on Tuesday it formed a joint venture with private equity firm KKR & Co by combining their western Canadian natural gas processing assets and buy assets from Energy Transfer, in deals worth C$11.4 billion ($8.99 billion).

The joint venture will be owned 60% by Pembina and 40% by KKR’s global infrastructure funds. Pembina will operate the new company. ($1 = 1.2681 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

