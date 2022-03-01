ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK freezes assets of Belarusian army officials for 'destabilising' Ukraine

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday froze the assets of four top Belarusian army officials for destabilising Ukraine and undermining or threatening its sovereignty and independence after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Andrei Burdyko, Victor Gulevich, Sergei Simonenko and Andrey Zhuk are now subject to an asset freeze, as per the government's notice here. Two defence companies - JSC 558 Aircraft Repair Plant and JSC Integral - were also added. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Belarusian#The Assets#Russia#Jsc Integral
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Army
Reuters

Reuters

343K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy