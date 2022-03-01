UK freezes assets of Belarusian army officials for 'destabilising' Ukraine

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday froze the assets of four top Belarusian army officials for destabilising Ukraine and undermining or threatening its sovereignty and independence after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Andrei Burdyko, Victor Gulevich, Sergei Simonenko and Andrey Zhuk are now subject to an asset freeze, as per the government's notice here. Two defence companies - JSC 558 Aircraft Repair Plant and JSC Integral - were also added. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)