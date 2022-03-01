ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County jail logs: March 1, 2022

By Jeff Caldwell
Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • *GOB*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GOB*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC: 1
  • *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • *J/NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • ALARM – USERS WITHOUT PERMIT: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGESTRATION: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1
  • FTA: 3
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
  • SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 45 MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • VPTA: 2
VILLARREAL, REGINO Booking #: 438154 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 5:24 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond $764.00
CARDENAS, WILLIAM Booking #: 438153 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 2:39 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 1 Bond $3185.60
BRAZEAL, BRADY Booking #: 438152 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 2:33 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

26040043 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC FTA X 2 Bond $1861.80
DAVIS, COLBY Booking #: 438151 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 2:05 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00
SANCHEZ, JEREMY Booking #: 438150 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 1:48 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGESTRATION
54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 45 MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $2136.00
MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 438149 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 12:54 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $1500.00
GOODLOE, ARTHUR Booking #: 438148 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $1000.00
SALAZAR, RUBEN Booking #: 438147 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 8:56 pm Charges: 13990001 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond
KELLY, STEPHANIE Booking #: 438146 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 8:33 pm Charges: 73999999 ALARM – USERS WITHOUT PERMIT
MISC CPFX3 Bond $652.00
WHITEHEAD, WALTER Booking #: 438145 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 6:36 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00
TORRES, JUAN Booking #: 438144 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 5:42 pm Charges: 22990004 *GOB*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
57070010 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond
RANGEL, JORGE Booking #: 438143 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 4:26 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond
AGUIRRE, JENNIFER Booking #: 438142 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 2:39 pm Charges: 23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond
MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 438141 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 2:10 pm Charges: 13990031 *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC FTA X2 Bond $5052.00
GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 438140 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 1:12 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $662.00
DELUNA, SELINA YNEZ Booking #: 438139 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:19 pm Charges: 23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $10000.00
MARKWELL, LEANNA Booking #: 438138 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 11:11 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond $500.00
ADAMS, BRIANA Booking #: 438137 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 10:50 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond
GARZA, ARIZONA Booking #: 438136 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 10:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00
MARES, MONICA Booking #: 438135 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 10:21 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond
PENA, FRANSISCO Booking #: 438134 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 10:04 am Charges: 48010017 *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond No Bond
Garcia, Marcy Booking #: 438133 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 9:24 am Charges: 23990009 *GOB*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
48990009 *J/NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond $500.00

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

