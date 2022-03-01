Tom Green County jail logs: March 1, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

*COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*GOB*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GOB*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC: 1

*J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*J/NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

ALARM – USERS WITHOUT PERMIT: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGESTRATION: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1

FTA: 3

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 45 MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

VPTA: 2

VILLARREAL, REGINO Booking #: 438154 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 5:24 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond $764.00CARDENAS, WILLIAM Booking #: 438153 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 2:39 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 1MISC FTA X 2MISC VPTA X 1 Bond $3185.60BRAZEAL, BRADY Booking #: 438152 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 2:33 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C26040043 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<1035990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1GMISC FTA X 2 Bond $1861.80DAVIS, COLBY Booking #: 438151 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 2:05 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00SANCHEZ, JEREMY Booking #: 438150 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 1:48 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGESTRATION54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 45 MPH IN A 35MPH ZONEMISC VPTA X 2 Bond $2136.00MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 438149 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 12:54 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $1500.00GOODLOE, ARTHUR Booking #: 438148 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75048010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $1000.00SALAZAR, RUBEN Booking #: 438147 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 8:56 pm Charges: 13990001 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No BondKELLY, STEPHANIE Booking #: 438146 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 8:33 pm Charges: 73999999 ALARM – USERS WITHOUT PERMITMISC CPFX3 Bond $652.00WHITEHEAD, WALTER Booking #: 438145 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 6:36 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00TORRES, JUAN Booking #: 438144 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 5:42 pm Charges: 22990004 *GOB*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE57070010 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No BondRANGEL, JORGE Booking #: 438143 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 4:26 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No BondAGUIRRE, JENNIFER Booking #: 438142 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 2:39 pm Charges: 23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No BondMORALES, JUAN Booking #: 438141 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 2:10 pm Charges: 13990031 *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X255999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2MISC FTA X2 Bond $5052.00GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 438140 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 1:12 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $662.00DELUNA, SELINA YNEZ Booking #: 438139 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:19 pm Charges: 23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75023990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $10000.00MARKWELL, LEANNA Booking #: 438138 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 11:11 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond $500.00ADAMS, BRIANA Booking #: 438137 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 10:50 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No BondGARZA, ARIZONA Booking #: 438136 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 10:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00MARES, MONICA Booking #: 438135 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 10:21 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No BondPENA, FRANSISCO Booking #: 438134 Release Date: 02-28-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 10:04 am Charges: 48010017 *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond No BondGarcia, Marcy Booking #: 438133 Booking Date: 02-28-2022 – 9:24 am Charges: 23990009 *GOB*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR48990009 *J/NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond $500.00

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

