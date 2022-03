State and Huntsville health leaders said Tuesday they are “delighted” and couldn’t be happier with the decline of COVID-19 cases in Alabama and the Huntsville area. Huntsville Hospital system CEO Jeff Samz and regional state medical officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield also said at a media briefing it is only a matter of time before data on the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website catches up with what they are seeing. On Wednesday, that CDC data was still showing Madison County as “high” risk meaning residents should “wear a mask indoors in public.”

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO