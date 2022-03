The QKD technology discovery offers a means to secure the fundamental promise of blockchain technology, reinvigorating the appeal of the very fast-paced sector. JPMorgan has pioneered a quantum protection mechanism meant to safeguard blockchain networks against quantum attacks, according to a February 17 announcement. The Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) test deployment was developed through a collaborative effort between JPMorgan, Toshiba, and Ciena.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO