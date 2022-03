Not going to lie, shopping has both its pitfalls and its peaks. There are the true moments of divine alignment when you find the perfect spring-ready pieces on sale or you discover a new outfit combo that makes you look posher. And then there are those rougher moments when you have to return a shirt because it doesn’t fit your bust or you fall in love with the priciest designer piece you can’t afford. Or my version of hell: That one item you’ve been obsessing over is now sold out. This whole fashion thing isn’t for the faint of heart, so you need coping mechanisms to survive. You need to build an arsenal of tricks to help you shop better online—and while there are so many tricks that make shopping’s pitfalls less tragic, the easy trick of all is reading the reviews.

