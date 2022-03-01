ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Stay Productive and Connected in a Hybrid World

TechRepublic
 2 days ago

A natural concern during the pandemic was that greater independence may lead to a fall in productivity among employees. But many SMBs and larger organisations discovered that the...

www.techrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Hybrid working is here to stay, say managers

Working from home for part of the week has become the norm for some employees, a survey of managers has suggested. More than 80% said their firms had adopted hybrid working - most since the pandemic, a survey for the Chartered Institute of Management (CMI) found. But senior leaders are...
ECONOMY
VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: Staying Productive Remotely

The pandemic has drastically shifted the way we work, writes Caleb Yen for Job Journey, a blog of Express Employment Professionals. Although many businesses are bringing employees back to the office, some are still working from home full time, or their company has adopted a hybrid approach that lets them work remotely several days a week.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
The Guardian

The future of work: development tooling and Covid-19

The Guardian offices in London and Manchester were closed to the majority of staff at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. For the Product and Engineering department as well as the wider company, this meant a rapid change in the way we worked: from the majority of colleagues working a regular week in our King’s Cross headquarters to remote working at scale. Several digital tools proved vital for us …
PUBLIC HEALTH
hackernoon.com

#FoundersConnect: Interview with Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-Founder of Invest Bamboo

Yanmo Omorogbe is a Co-Founder and COO at Bamboo. Before founding Bamboo, she was an Investment Associate at the African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM). Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone or computer. In this episode of Founder’s Connect, Yanmo speaks to me about her 'accidental' journey into entrepreneurship, what growing up was like, how running Bamboo has been, their biggest wins and lessons learned.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Innovation#Creativity
Wired

The Original Hybrid Workers Can Teach Us How to Do It Right

On July 17, 1963, Jack Nilles sat for hours in the corridors of the Pentagon, drinking cup after cup of sludgy coffee as he waited for a meeting that would never happen. Nilles, a rocket scientist for the US Air Force, had raced to Washington, DC, from his home in Los Angeles after being summoned at short notice the day before to deliver a briefing on the design of new reconnaissance satellites. As he sat there, he idly found himself pondering what millions of white-collar workers have thought since: I could have been more productive working from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

How Beauty Executives Develop Marketing Strategies

Click here to read the full article. Beauty product marketing may involve countless touch points, but to industry leaders, defining a strategy is as simple as identifying consumers and reaching them. In the latest module of Beauty Business Essentials, WWD Beauty Inc’s digital course with Fashion Institute of Technology and Yellowbrick, industry experts outline how to effectively market their products.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “There’s product, there’s price, there’s promotion and place. You have to think about what is your product, who is it for, and why is...
SKIN CARE
Digital Trends

How 5G could make cars better connected

Your next car could soon be a lot more connected thanks to fast wireless. Verizon said it is partnering with Audi to embed some vehicles with 5G. Observers say it’s part of a movement to bring 5G to cars to enable personalized mobile services, new driver-assistance features, and connected innovations.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Embedded Finance FinTech Alviere Partners With AutoPayPlus

Alviere, the embedded finance tech platform, has announced that AutoPayPlus will be the first automotive industry company to sign on to its suite of services, a press release said Tuesday (March 1). AutoPayPlus offers car buyers flexible payment options matched to their paychecks. AutoPayPlus will now offer car buyers a...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Multichain partnering with NEAR Protocol to enable communication with other networks

Interoperability Platform Multichain has announced that it is working with NEAR protocol to enable multi-chain assets and communication to easily bridge between NEAR and other networks. If the future of blockchain is interoperability then multichain is at the forefront of this future. To encourage mass adoption it may be important for various blockchains to complement each other and enhance each other’s capabilities.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

7 technology pathways to digital transformation

As C-suite executives demand that their companies be "digitally transformed," CIOs and IT managers are diving under the table. After all digital transformation, translated, means "make IT responsible for running the business." With all eyes and pressure on to produce new ways to excite customers, streamline production, and deliver real-time...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Nomad Internet Review: Stay Connected With a Wireless, Cellular Setup

Nomad Internet launched as an internet service provider in 2017 to help bridge the digital divide by connecting rural community members and people on the go -- everyone from farmers and remote workers who travel regularly for business to those in the recreational vehicle lifestyle. To accomplish this, Nomad Internet uses 4G LTE mobile networks from major carriers to bring internet connectivity to its customers.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Tech Mahindra forays into metaverse, NTF business - Launches TechMVerse

The metaverse bug has started biting Indian companies, too. Just the other day, Infosys launched its 'metaverse foundry'. Today, another leading Indian IT player Tech Mahindra announced the launch of TechMVerse, its new division to tap the opportunities in this emerging field. As part of its foray, the company would also train around 1,000 employees to handle metaverse projects.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy