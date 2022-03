Minnesota lawmakers have more than $9 billion available to spend, after Minnesota Management and Budget published a new forecast Monday showing an estimated surplus of $9.3 billion. State coffers are flush, with more than $4 billion already collected in the current biennium, which started July 1, 2021. The rainy-day fund — which is a separate […] The post 5 things to know about Minnesota’s $9.3 billion projected budget surplus appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO