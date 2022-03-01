ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pivotree Joins MACH Alliance to Drive Innovation and Interoperability in Digital Commerce Ecosystems

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePivotree joins a group of independent, future-thinking tech companies that advocate for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. Pivotree Inc., a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, announced today it has joined the MACH Alliance as an advocate for more open technology ecosystems, helping global brands leverage the speed and flexibility that headless...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

DEAPcoin, the Native Token of the Digital Entertainment Asset Ecosystem Lists on Gate.io

Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) is announcing that its native DEAPcoin is listed on Gate.io – one of the leading crypto exchanges. The DEAPcoin, listed as ticker code ‘DEP,’ is the native token of the DEA ecosystem. This includes PlayMining, a platform of metaverse and games that rewards its users for playing while raising funds, and its NFT marketplace for buying and selling in-game NFT assets.
MARKETS
AdWeek

3 Personalization Innovations to Expect From Digital Advertising

The first iPhone launched the summer before I graduated from college. The curriculum for a degree in advertising at the time didn’t envisage the mobile and data explosion ahead—advertisers would soon buy audiences rather than channels, robots would buy ads from other robots and rookie content creators would make more money off a few brand-sponsored posts than seasoned directors make in a lifetime. Imagine!
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Thales Accelerates Digital Transformation of Payment Ecosystem in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- Thales today announced its payShield 10K technology is helping to deliver Microsoft Azure Payment Hardware Security Module (HSM), a new service that provides cryptographic key operations to protect real-time, critical payment transactions in Azure. The solution is in public preview and allows service providers and financial institutions to accelerate the digital transformation of their cloud-based payment systems confidently.
BUSINESS
Forbes

This Startup Ecosystem In Japan Is Powering Medical Innovation

Imagine being able to reverse vision loss with a single injection. A Japanese startup is working on a simple gene therapy that would improve the quality of life for thousands of people with retinitis pigmentosa, a disease that causes blindness. Fostering such innovative startups and driving technological development to address...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Shah
pymnts.com

Airtel, Axis Grow India’s Digital Ecosystem Together

India’s communications solutions provider Bharti Airtel on Monday (March 7) partnered with Axis Bank to “strengthen the growth of India’s digital ecosystem through a range of financial solutions,” according to an Airtel press release. In a bid to accelerate adoption of digital payments in the country,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Mach#Digital Marketing#Gm#Pivotree Inc#The Mach Alliance#Martech Interview#Cmo#Api#Saas#Headless Rrb Alliance#Vtex#Fluent Commerce#Pivotree Ecommerce#Newchip
rigzone.com

North America Drops Rigs

North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 4. The region’s rig count now stands at 867, comprising 650 rigs from the U.S. and 217 rigs from Canada, the count highlighted. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy