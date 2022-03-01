Pivotree Joins MACH Alliance to Drive Innovation and Interoperability in Digital Commerce Ecosystems
Pivotree joins a group of independent, future-thinking tech companies that advocate for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. Pivotree Inc., a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, announced today it has joined the MACH Alliance as an advocate for more open technology ecosystems, helping global brands leverage the speed and flexibility that headless...martechseries.com
Comments / 0