Pivotree Joins MACH Alliance to Drive Innovation and Interoperability in Digital Commerce Ecosystems

North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 4. The region’s rig count now stands at 867, comprising 650 rigs from the U.S. and 217 rigs from Canada, the count highlighted. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO