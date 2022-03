MEG is hitting record production as oil prices soar. I had previously written about MEG Energy Corp. (OTCPK:MEGEF) and recommended its stock as a great way to gain direct exposure to rising oil prices. Since then, the company reported Q4 results which came in strong, its production numbers and the achievement of its debt repayment goals suggest that this year may be even better. The company’s ‘Commodity Risk Management Program’ has also ended meaning that every barrel it now sells is unhedged. This is fortunately occurring at a time when crude prices are reaching highs not seen since almost a decade ago. This alone is pushing the share price much higher but the company is also in the initial stages of instituting a share buyback program which should help the stock price even more.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO