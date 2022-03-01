ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Airlines suspends agreements with two Russian airlines

By Curt Lewis
 6 days ago

Due to Russia's unjustified and brutal invasion of Ukraine, American Airlines is suspending ties with two Russian airlines, Aeroflot and S7.

The three airlines have what are described as "interline" agreements, also known as the OneWorld alliance, which allow them to book passengers on one another's planes in case of cancellations due to weather or mechanical issues.

Those agreements are now suspended until further notice. The Fort Worth-based carrier does not have any direct flights to Russia.

