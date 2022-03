One person has died in Dallas after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Northwest Highway and Plano Road in northeast Dallas. They arrived to find a victim already dead, having been struck by a vehicle that just kept going.

The hunt for the vehicle continues.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter