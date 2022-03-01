Adult and child killed in late night crash on I-20 in Mesquite

Two people including a child have died in a late night crash in Mesquite.

About 11:30 Monday night, reports say a car was stalled on I-20 in east Mesquite when it was struck by a big rig.

The two people in the car survived the accident, but were hit by another vehicle when they climbed out of the wreckage.

The victims were killed on-scene.

The big rig driver and the second driver both stopped at the scene as required by law. The west bound lanes of I-20 were closed all night.

