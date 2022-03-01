Your outdoor photos published March 2022

When the doors of the Western Heritage Center open on Friday, visitors will be the first visitors of the museum in 2022, and they’ll have something new to see and explore. The Center reopens from its annual hiatus with a bang, now displaying three new exhibits, including: “Sewn Together: Stories from the Museum’s Clothing Collection,”; “The Beartooth Highway: Building the Most Beautiful Road in America”; and “Avis Marvelous: Ornithology on the Western Frontier, 1776-1896.” In addition, the original research exhibit “Conquering Diseases of the Past,” which opened last October, will remain on display.

