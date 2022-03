Spring practice has already started or will soon for all 14 teams in the Big Ten for the 2022 college football season. Although it's tough to get an accurate read on teams from practices in the spring, this is the first set of official workouts and provides some insight into the upcoming year. With quarterback C.J. Stroud and an explosive offense in place, Ohio State takes the top spot in Athlon's spring Big Ten power rankings. However, Michigan isn't too far behind, with Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin headlining the next tier. There's also plenty of depth in the league with Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska and Maryland rounding out the next group of teams.

