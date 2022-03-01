ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Father kills three children, himself in California church shooting

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIZvr_0eSG7QXv00

( The Hill ) — A father reportedly killed his three children, a woman and himself at a Sacramento, Calif., church Monday evening, in what authorities are describing as a “domestic violence” incident.

Sergeant Rod Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said that the three children were all under 15, reports FOX 40 Sacramento .

“This was not a random shooting,” said Grassman, according to the Sacramento Bee . The shooter and victims “all knew each other,” he said.

Grassmann also called the shooting a “domestic violence incident,” according to USA Today .

California, Oregon, Washington ending school mask mandate after March 11

The woman who was killed seems to have been supervising the shooter’s visit with his children, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The shooter came in and — what appears to be — killed the person was supervising the visit, killed his own three children and then turned the gun on himself,” Sherriff Scott Jones told the Bee. He said that the woman may have been a church employee or a social worker.

Law enforcement said that they were called by a church employee who heard gunshots around 5 p.m.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy. It happens too often, and tonight it happened in our backyard,” wrote Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a tweet after the shooting.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted : “Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Florida firefighters unite to contain wildfires

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — When firefighters from across Florida were called to help battle thousands of acres of wildfires, they didn’t hesitate. Many said they started packing immediately. “So this is like, you know, some people may like skydiving and that’s their adrenaline rush. So this is their adrenaline rush,” Port Richey Fire Chief […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

120-mph chase nabs man accused in Louisiana and Mississippi

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A 120-mph (193-kilometer) chase in Mississippi ended with the arrest of a man accused of murder and sexual assault in Louisiana and of bank robbery in Mississippi, authorities said. David Rester Jr. was being held on $150,000 bond on a charge of failure to stop for police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
Oregon State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Hotel party ends with gun shots, Monroe Police searching for suspects

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 6, 2022, shortly after midnight, Monroe Police was dispatched to a shooting at the OYO Hotel on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located four victims. According to police, the victims were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man gets 40 years for 2019 murder

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal street gang activity. Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter said Issac Thomas Terrel, 27, shot and killed a man on August 13, 2019. He said Terrell engaged […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Gavin Newsom
WJTV 12

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on JBA’s Facebook, the intruders failed to adhere to commands of […]
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
WJTV 12

Arkansas 17-year-old charged with capital murder

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Arkansas State Police Department, on Monday, March 7, 2022, 17-year-old Dylan Scott of the Garrett Bridge community was charged as an adult on one count of capital murder of 50-year-old Timothy Foster of the Garrett Bridge community. Authorities reported Scott entered Foster’s home with a rifle and […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, AR
WJTV 12

Mississippi woman sentenced to 40 years in shooting death

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman will serve 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for an October 2018 shooting death. Victoria Slayton of Caledonia entered the plea Thursday before Lowndes County Circuit Judge Lee Howard, The Commercial Dispatch reported. Because the charge is murder, she will not be eligible for early release. […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for fleeing traffic stop in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A search is underway for a man who fled a traffic stop in Madison on Monday, March 7. Madison police said they stopped the man on Highway 51 for traffic violations near the north city limits. The man drove away, then ran into a wooded area near Green Oak Drive and […]
MADISON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#Fox 40 Sacramento#The Sacramento Bee#Usa Today#The Sheriff S Office
WJTV 12

Bolton woman found shot inside car in front of home

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bolton woman was found shot inside her car outside of her home on Sunday, March 6. Hinds County deputies responded to the drive-by shooting scene around 10:45 p.m. on Tucker Road. Kaniya Jones, 20, was found shot in her head inside her car. She was taken to the University of […]
BOLTON, MS
WJTV 12

Bay Town Trolley team helps evacuate nursing home

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When the residents of the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home needed help evacuating, the Bay Town Trolley team came to the rescue. Bay Transit System Assistant General Manager Trey Kolmetz said he was at home when he received the call about the evacuation. Kolmetz said he called his […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

No Bologna! CBP again prevents smuggling schemes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced that their Agriculture Specialists assigned to area border crossings seized 230 pounds of prohibited pork bologna on two separate unrelated incidents in recent days. “People will sometimes make light of these seizures but there is nothing funny about these failed […]
EL PASO, TX
WJTV 12

Hearing set for Mississippi inmate who sought execution date

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge will hold a hearing next month to determine if a death row inmate truly wants to request an execution date and if the inmate is mentally competent to waive appeals in the case. In court papers filed Monday, a special assistant state attorney general said the hearing for Blayde […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy