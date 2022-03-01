ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Alexa, get me a doctor: Amazon’s voice assistant to start seeking medical help

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHXOO_0eSG7O1h00

If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one.

Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones.

Shawnee County homeowners may see 13.5% property value increaseShawnee County homeowners may see 13.5% property value increase

The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices. Customers can tell the voice assistant Alexa that they want to talk to a doctor, and that will prompt a call back on the device from a Teladoc physician.

The program, announced Monday, marks Amazon’s latest expansion into health care and another push by the retail giant into a form of care that grew rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Telehealth now is something that patients have gotten used to and may come to expect as an option for their care,” said Lori Uscher-Pines, a senior policy researcher with Rand Corp. “(Before) the pandemic, there might not have been this much awareness that this was a service that was available.”

Amazon already dispenses prescription drugs and is expanding an Amazon Care program it launched in 2019 that offers telemedicine visits with an option to send a care provider to the patient if they need an in-person visit.

The company’s latest health care expansion comes as several competitors including Walmart and the drugstore chains CVS and Walgreens also beef up their medical offerings. They are adding care clinics or virtual programs to make it easier for patients to find regular help in the fragmented U.S. health care system.

Insurers and employers that pay medical bills are pushing for this as a way to improve health and cut down on hospital stays or other big medical expenses.

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crime as conflict continues

“Health care is a huge industry of enormous value, and it is ripe for disruption,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “And Amazon views itself as a disruptor.”

Some hospitals already use Alexa as a voice assistant in patient rooms. In Great Britain, Alexa works with that country’s National Health Service to help answer medical questions with advice from the country’s official website.

The service announced Monday will be available for customers who create an Alexa voice ID. After telling the voice assistant that they need to talk to a doctor, people will be connected to a Teladoc call center and then get a call back from a physician.

The calls are audio-only for now, but the companies say they expect to add video soon. In some cases, doctors will be able to prescribe medications.

Customers can get a call back the same day, but that may depend on the availability of doctors in the state where the patient is located, Teladoc spokesman Chris Savarese said. He noted that the ongoing pandemic may lead to longer wait times.

The cost for a visit can vary depend on the patient’s coverage. Without insurance, the calls will cost $75.

Savarese said Amazon will not be able to access, record or store the content of the ensuing call.

Amazon is moving deeper into health care as other growth engines slow. In its most recent quarter, the Seattle-based company reported that its online retail business dropped 1%.

Kate McCarthy, senior research director at research firm Gartner, sees room for Amazon to expand beyond simple doctor calls. She noted that the company’s health care segment in its cloud computing division is aimed at coming up with new services and health care products.

McCarthy said she could see Amazon eventually helping to monitor patients that go home after a hospital stay, using Alexa and sensors to check how often they flush the toilet or open the refrigerator.

With its prescription services, Amazon hasn’t bit off meaningful share from its drugstore rivals, but McCarthy noted it could become a legitimate player.

Refugees surprised by Russian invasion of Ukraine

“There isn’t one kind of magic market entrance,” she added “It will be a combination of things.”

Telemedicine in general grew rapidly when the pandemic first hit the United States and patients wanted to hunker down at home instead of visiting the doctor’s office.

Virtual visits have since leveled off a bit as office visits have widely resumed. But Uscher-Pines said research shows that patients remain interested.

Many want telemedicine available when they need its convenience, not as a replacement for in-person care.

“Most people don’t want that to cannibalize their in-person care,” she said. “They still want those options.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

TopCity Flavorista combines gourmet cuisine with her social media business

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TopCity Flavorista, Alison Beebe enjoys fine dining and mixing with her close friends and business acquaintances. Monday evening, Alison and 16 business acquaintances met at Luis’ Place, 435 S Kansas Ave. to socialize, network and enjoy the gourmet dinner provided by Luis. “I am TopCity Flavorista,” Beebe said. “It got started because I […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

War, COVID-19. When will inflation end?

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Professors from Kansas State discussed the impact of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia on Monday, explaining how the war is effecting the world market. On the first day of K-State’s ‘mini-conference’ discussing the agricultural and economic ramifications of the Ukraine/Russia conflict, Dr. Brian Briggeman and Dr. Allen Featherstone gave presentations […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shawnee County, KS
Local
Kansas Health
KSNT News

Don’t lose your money to these scammers, FBI warns

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning on Monday regarding widespread fraud schemes where scammers impersonate law enforcement or government officials to extort money or steal personal information. The announcement states that scammers will often use tactics such as adopting official phone numbers, names and credentials of well-known government and/or law […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka breaks ground for Youth Crisis & Recovery Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Family Service & Guidance Center broke ground just after 9 a.m. on Monday on their new Youth Crisis & Recovery Center.   The state-of-the-art 24,000 sq. foot facility will include client bedrooms, rooms for therapy, spacious common areas, an education center, a therapeutic activity room, a welcome reception area, and access to […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Saunders
Person
Kate Mccarthy
Person
Alexa
KSNT News

National Kidney Month: Teacher kidney donation is successful

CARTHAGE, Mo. — An update to a story we first brought you last fall — a teacher to teacher kidney transplant was a big success. Both Recipient Jason Worrall and Donor Chelsey Abbott are back in the classroom. It took Chelsey just a few weeks after the November surgery to return, but Jason was finally […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Health Care#Great Britain#Teladoc Health#Rand Corp#Amazon Care
KSNT News

Deadline approaches for Kansas industrial hemp licenses

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The deadline is approaching for applications to the Kansas Department of Agriculture for industrial hemp licenses. March 15, 2022 is the last day to apply for a license to cultivate or produce industrial hemp in Kansas. According to K.S.A 02-3908, it is unlawful for listed hemp products to be manufactured, marketed, sold […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
KSNT News

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSNT News

Kansas City International Airport closed until further notice

UPDATE: The Kansas City International Airport announced on Twitter that airport operations estimates the airfield to reopen around 10 p.m. Sunday. KANSAS CITY (WDAF) — MCI airport has been closed until further notice due to accumulating ice. The airport tweeted this out Sunday evening as the weather started to change.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Freedom Convoy passes through Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy passed through Topeka on Thursday on their way to Washington D.C. The convoy was organized to protest vaccine mandates and to show support for re-opening the country by “lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency” related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to protest government […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy