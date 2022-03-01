ICT Comic Con to bring sci-fi celebrities to Wichita this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The ICT Comic Con is this weekend.
It is taking place on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Century II Exhibition Hall, 225 W Douglas Ave .Incredible Hulk to drop puck at Wichita Thunder game
ICT Comic Con is hosting a plethora of events, including panels that include celebrity guests, a cosplay contest, gaming, an art contest and more. Fans will also get the chance to see sci-fi collectibles, vintage toys, movie posters, original art and comics, both new and old.
Special guests include Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk Hercules), Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) and Jerry “The King” Lawler (wrestling legend).
Photo ops will be available with Ferrigno, Cain and Lawler: click here to order.
To see the full list of special guests, which includes professional artists: click here .
There will also be a cosplay contest. Categories include a junior category, beginners category and an advanced category. Sign-ups are Saturday and end at 3:30 p.m. The contest starts at 4 p.m. at the main stage. Awards will be announced following the contest. For rules and further information, click here .
To buy tickets to the event: click here .
