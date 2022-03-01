ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

ICT Comic Con to bring sci-fi celebrities to Wichita this weekend

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2PVR_0eSG7Hqc00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The ICT Comic Con is this weekend.

It is taking place on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Century II Exhibition Hall, 225 W Douglas Ave .

Incredible Hulk to drop puck at Wichita Thunder game

ICT Comic Con is hosting a plethora of events, including panels that include celebrity guests, a cosplay contest, gaming, an art contest and more. Fans will also get the chance to see sci-fi collectibles, vintage toys, movie posters, original art and comics, both new and old.

Special guests include Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk Hercules), Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) and Jerry “The King” Lawler (wrestling legend).

Photo ops will be available with Ferrigno, Cain and Lawler: click here to order.

To see the full list of special guests, which includes professional artists: click here .

There will also be a cosplay contest. Categories include a junior category, beginners category and an advanced category. Sign-ups are Saturday and end at 3:30 p.m. The contest starts at 4 p.m. at the main stage. Awards will be announced following the contest. For rules and further information, click here .

To buy tickets to the event: click here .

You can like ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo on Facebook for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Grammy-winner Dionne Warwick to perform at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre announced on Monday that the legendary Dionne Warwick will be performing on May 1. It is part of the theater’s 100th Anniversary celebration which will happen on Sept. 4, 2022. Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Entertainment
KSN News

Kansas teen donates hair after grandma gets cancer

BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas teenager has gone out of her way to help children battling cancer. “It made me feel good like I did it for someone else and not for myself,” said Ava Tunnell. Ava, 13, is selfless, according to her grandma, Lisa Simmons. “She’s precious,” said Simmons. Simmons was diagnosed with […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Cain
Person
Lou Ferrigno
KSN News

Shooting near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting has taken place in near downtown Wichita Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Broadway at 5:15 p.m near the intersection of North Broadway and East Murdock Street. KSN News has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Wichita Thunder#Sci Fi#Ict#Comic Con#Ksnw#Lois Clark#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Comforter Blitz for Kansas makes comforters for those in need

YODER, Kan. (KSNW) — People from seven different states came together in Yoder this week to help those in need. They used their sewing skills to make quilts to donate to the needy. The Comforter Blitz started on Monday, March 7, and will continue on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9. “They’re used as […]
YODER, KS
KSN News

Hutch woman details family’s narrow escape from fire

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Alisha Brooks and her family moved to the Hutchinson area from Oregon last year. Unfortunately, her family’s home was destroyed and all of their belongings were lost in a fire. She was shopping when she got word of a fire near her home—that’s when she called her boyfriend. “I told […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Ukrainian woman reunites pets with their families

More than 40 dogs and 15 rescuers are stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Some animal lovers in the country don't want to leave behind any abandoned dogs so a rescue team, a part of the global dog rescue organization, Transform A Street Dog, is taking on the task of getting the dogs to safety.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

How to help Cottonwood Complex fire victims

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Across Reno County, many residents have fallen victim to the Cottonwood Complex fire that is burning anything in its track. One person has died, homes have been burned to the ground and pets have been lost. It started east of Hutchinson on Saturday, March 5 and has burned 12,000 acres as […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Olathe East shooting victim hired by Wichita schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who recently accepted a job as the new Wichita Public Schools (WPS) athletic director is one of the victims of a shooting at Olathe East High School. Dr. Kaleb Stoppel is currently an assistant principal and athletic director at Olathe East. He was the administrator who was shot at […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy