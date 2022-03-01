ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

HTC Viverse wants to make the Metaverse work seamlessly on any device

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metaverse is probably best enjoyed using a dedicated headset, but HTC’s idea is to make it available everywhere, including inside a car. The term “Metaverse” has been thrown around before, but it was really Facebook, now rebranded as Meta, that really started hyping it up. Considering it also owns VR...

www.yankodesign.com

