Perfect Mardi Gras weather!

It will be nearly perfect weather today for all the Mardi Gras parades.

WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “Mardi Gras Day brings terrific weather for parades. We start chilly with temperatures ranging from the 30s to lower 50s. Then we'll gradually warm up through the day to around 60 degrees at lunchtime. Temperatures will top out just below 70 degrees by 3 or 4 p.m. Skies stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy - overall it'll be a near perfect parade day.”

MARDI GRAS: Mostly sunny skies. A chilly morning, but pleasant afternoon! High: 66. Winds: N/NE 5-10.

ASH WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning, pleasant afternoon. Low: S 46, N 39. High: 70.

THURSDAY: Sun to partly cloudy. Warmer temps, low humidity. Low: S 50, N 46. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer, becoming more humid. Breezy. Low: S 53, N 48. High: 77.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 61, N 59. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 20% stray shower. Warm, humid. Breezy. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 82.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% spotty showers. Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 68, N 65. High: 83.