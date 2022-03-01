ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Perfect Mardi Gras weather!

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeMHG_0eSG5E8100

It will be nearly perfect weather today for all the Mardi Gras parades.

WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “Mardi Gras Day brings terrific weather for parades. We start chilly with temperatures ranging from the 30s to lower 50s. Then we'll gradually warm up through the day to around 60 degrees at lunchtime. Temperatures will top out just below 70 degrees by 3 or 4 p.m. Skies stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy - overall it'll be a near perfect parade day.”

MARDI GRAS: Mostly sunny skies. A chilly morning, but pleasant afternoon! High: 66. Winds: N/NE 5-10.

ASH WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning, pleasant afternoon. Low: S 46, N 39. High: 70.

THURSDAY: Sun to partly cloudy. Warmer temps, low humidity. Low: S 50, N 46. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer, becoming more humid. Breezy. Low: S 53, N 48. High: 77.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 61, N 59. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 20% stray shower. Warm, humid. Breezy. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 82.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% spotty showers. Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 68, N 65. High: 83.

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

The 10 Commandments of Mardi Gras

As we gear up for Mardi Gras 2022, we all know there ain't no place to pee on Mardi Gras day. But, when it comes to Mardi Gras, what else don't we know? Don't sweat it, because here are your "10 Commandments Of Mardi Gras". 1. Thou Shall Not Covet...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Huron Daily Tribune

History of Mardi Gras

If you think Mardi Gras is a relatively new holiday, think again. Stacker gives a closer look at the history of a holiday with deep roots around the world.
FESTIVAL
WDSU

Mardi Gras looks dry

NEW ORLEANS — Rain chances are back, but they don't look to be a big problem for this week's parades!. First things first, tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 10pm until 10 am Wednesday morning. After...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Beautiful for Mardi Gras Today!

There isn’t ANY concern with regards to the weather over ALL of Southeast Louisiana for Fat Tuesday! From a cold morning in the 30s over the Northshore to 40s along the South Shore, we’ll all end up in the upper 60s to around 70° this afternoon with just a few high in the sky clouds, but there’s NO chance of rain at all! If you like mild temps, you’ll love the rest of the week with highs in the low 70s on Wednesday, mid 70s on Thursday, and mid to upper 70s on Friday with just a little push of higher humidity. Over the weekend, we’ll warm to around 80° with noticeably higher humidity, and a very slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm too. I don’t see the next likeliest chance of widespread rain holding off until next week. Have a safe, and great day!
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mardi Gras Day#Wwltv#N Ne
KFVS12

Mardi Gras preparations expedited ahead of winter weather expected Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Soulard will once again play host to the 43rd annual Mardi Gras celebration, two years since it was last held in-person. While Mardi Gras celebrations in St. Louis include 12 events over the span of two and a half months, this weekend’s Mayor’s Ball and Grand Parade are the highlights of the celebration.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WWL-AMFM

Mardi Gras is back, Baby!

After the complications of the 2020 Mardi Gras and the cancellation of the 2021 season, 2022 Mardi Gras is shaping up to be a renaissance of the good times. We talked to Kelly Schulz, the Vice President of Communications and Public…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy