Local children had the chance to enjoy their day off of school at the Discovery Center for their President's Day Celebration. The Discovery Center was decorated in red, white, and blue for children to enjoy a day full of activities centered around American Presidents of the past and present. This year's theme was about all the different kinds of President's pets that have lived in the white. All of the kids got to enjoy a meet and greet with dogs and even a Chicken inspired by Theodore Roosevelt's pet Rooster Baron.

