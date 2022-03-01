ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

We tested 15 dry shampoos to find the best for volumizing in 2022

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago
New York Post Composite

For some, achieving Victoria’s Secret-level volume is a Herculean effort, even when given some of the best hair oils, blowout primers, sprays and styling creams.

That’s what some of the best dry shampoos are for: giving your roots an instant boost, helping to absorb excess oil and making it look like you just stepped out of the shower when, in reality, you just hopped out of bed.

After months of spraying and styling, I have narrowed down the basket of dry shampoos in my bedroom to the 15 best. On my long, naturally curly hair of medium thickness, I assessed each formula’s volume and oil absorption levels, how long each lasted (with much help from my hourly phone timer) and other notes, including scent, if there was a white, chalky residue and more.

Not to mention, I’ve felt like quite the hair expert these days, reviewing the 30 best shampoos of 2022 for every hair type and concern, along with routinely using my Amika Blow-Dryer Brush ($100) and Moroccanoil Everlasting Curl Titanium Curling Iron ($150), the latter one of the best expert-recommended curling irons that gives me silky smooth curls that always bring in compliments.

Before my scalp was set on a rejuvenation-packed review spree, I consulted Andrew Fitzsimmons, celebrity hairstylist for Kim Kardashian (aka, the queen of volume), Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez and more, to talk all things dry shampoo — but more on that below.

Ahead, find the 15 best dry shampoos that made the cut and are still being rotated into my haircare routine. For instructions on how to properly use dry shampoo and how to call out a good one from the pack, check out the expert-backed FAQ, too.

Click to jump to the dry shampoo review:

How to apply dry shampoo

Fitzimmons provides a step-by-step breakdown of how to properly apply dry shampoo to achieve the best results. This process was adopted during our dry shampoo testing, too:

  • Shake it up: Shake the bottle well before applying dry shampoo to your hair. This will ensure that the product’s formula is well disseminated within the bottle, resulting in even distribution on your scalp.
  • Prep your hair: Part your hair into small portions to apply dry shampoo evenly. Begin by separating your hair through the oiliest region.
  • Keep your distance: Spray up to four to six inches away from the roots to ensure that the oil-zapping starch exits properly and lands evenly on greasy roots. If you’re using a powder solution, put it near your scalp rather than your part, as this can cause hair to seem chalky and be difficult to remove.
  • Pause and massage into your scalp: Allow the dry shampoo to sit on the roots for a few minutes. Then use your fingertips to massage the formula into your roots. Once the product is massaged thoroughly, brush/comb your hair to ensure the product is fully absorbed.

Note: I have tried powder-based dry shampoos and, truthfully, they did not work for me. I much rather prefer a traditional spray; however, Briogeo’s Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Root Powder ($24) is a solid option.

Dry shampoo can be a game-changer in terms of reducing oils, sweat and build-up between washes, but it can also be a source of not-great-for-you ingredients and potential scalp issues if used incorrectly.

Andrew Fitzsimmons, celebrity hairstylist

How often should dry shampoo be applied?

“Limiting your dry shampoo usage to less that two days in a row will help to prevent your scalp from irritation and dryness,” Fitzsimmons told The Post. “When used too much, and too frequently may cause irritation, or clogged pores causing painful pimples or rashes.”

How many hours should dry shampoo last?

“Dry shampoo has a two to three year shelf life if kept in good condition and tightly sealed,” Fitzsimmons said. “Dry shampoo usually lasts for up to 12 months after you start using it.” Plus, for the health of your hair, refrain from using dry shampoo after it expires.

How can I tell if a dry shampoo is “bad”?

Surely, not all dry shampoos were created equal. “You’ll quickly notice the signs that your dry shampoo is going bad when you smell a weird odor or notice a change in texture,” Fitzimmons explains. “Another indicator is that your hair seems oily and unkempt even after using dry shampoo.”

At this point, the dry shampoo has become obsolete, and it no longer performs as well as it once did.

Best Dry Shampoos We Tested

Before sharing the products, I kept the rest of my haircare routine constant. Just like a science experiment, I used Alterna’s Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Shampoo ($34) and matching conditioner ($35), along with the brand’s leave-in conditioner ($32) and heat protection spray ($32) before styling my hair.

What’s more, I washed my hair every other day — in the evening — and applied a new dry shampoo to my hair the following morning for three months.

1. Joico Weekend Hair Dry Shampoo, $20

The best dry shampoo overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lO5bF_0eSG4U2c00
Ulta Beauty
  • Hours lasted: 15 hours without re-applying
  • Volume levels: Wonderful (high ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Effectively diminished the look of flat, greasy hair (high ranking)

Joico’s Weekend Hair Dry Shampoo surely surprised me, lasting for a whopping 15 hours without having to reapply its formula. It impressively gave my hair a natural boost and, in tandem with volume levels, its fantastic oil absorption gave the look of salon-fresh hair.

This $20 product is one to get your hands on, especially if you want your out-of-bed hair to look like you just spent five times its amount on a professional blowout. It also has a subtle fresh scent that left my hair super soft. You can also use it as a lightweight hairspray to set your curls.

2. OUAI Super Dry Shampoo, $26

Another favorite option

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6RxL_0eSG4U2c00
Sephora
  • Hours lasted: Nine hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Wonderful (high ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Effectively diminished the look of flat, greasy hair (high ranking)

As a big fan of the brand’s Medium Hair Shampoo ($30) as one of the best shampoos tested, it came to no surprise that OUAI’s Super Dry Shampoo would be a lightweight yet effective spray that simply smells like a hair salon.

I sprayed some of this onto my roots before heading off to a bridal shower and it lasted me for the entire party, and then some. Plus, I received plenty of “your hair smells so good!” comments throughout the day.

My hair did not fall or look flat at any point, either. For a healthy boost, you can pair this dry shampoo with the brand’s Leave-In Conditioner ($28) and Hair Treatment Masque ($38), two of my all-time reach-for products.

3. Not Your Mother’s Plump for Joy Body-Building Dry Shampoo, $5 to $7

The best dry shampoo for volume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0137Yg_0eSG4U2c00
Ulta Beauty
  • Hours lasted: 10 hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Wonderful (high ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Effectively diminished the look of flat, greasy hair (high ranking)

Wow. If magic came in a less-than-$10 bottle of dry shampoo, it’s infused in this one from Not Your Mother’s.

Lasting for a full 10 hours without reapplying, the Plump for Joy made me want to jump for joy the entire day when it made even the crown of my head — the part that tends to look the oiliest — rejuvenated, soft and full. Though there was a slight white cast, it disappeared once fully rubbed into your hair.

Not to mention, a coworker messaged me on Slack with a “your hair looks AMAZING” note while we were in our team meeting, so that counts for something!

4. Chi Dry Shampoo, $15 to $19

The best dry shampoo for oil absorption

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1497cy_0eSG4U2c00
Amazon
  • Hours lasted: Six hours before reapplying; another six hours after that
  • Volume levels: Wonderful (high ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Effectively diminished the look of flat, greasy hair (high ranking)

I’ve been a long-time user of Chi, from its fan-favorite Ceramic Hair Straightener ($69) to its bestselling Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray ($9). Its Dry Shampoo is no exception, offering that subtle musk scent Chi is known for.

Though it had to be reapplied, my hair felt so clean throughout the day, void of any gunky product buildup. It gave the front pieces of my hair a great boost, specifically, and it’s a good one for those with fine or naturally frizzy hair. Overall, it has my blessing.

5. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo, $24

The best scented dry shampoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoVvc_0eSG4U2c00
Sephora
  • Hours lasted: Eight hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Not much of a difference (low ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Effectively diminished the look of flat, greasy hair (high ranking)

Move over Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (but not entirely, since it’s one of the best body butters we tested) and say hello to the Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo from Sol de Janeiro. For its beachy, coconut-infused scent, I say thank you.

Though it wasn’t the best for volume, it overall gave my hair a pleasant boost, many thanks to its ability to suck out excess oil from your roots. This colored my impressed, as it left my hair natural and airy, so this is a perfect beach bag toss-in for warmer temps.

6. Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo, $26

Another great-scented favorite option

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbPJL_0eSG4U2c00
Sephora
  • Hours lasted: Eight hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Wonderful (high ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Effectively diminished the look of flat, greasy hair (high ranking)

Amika holds its place as one of my favorite brands I’ve ever used (a large feat as someone who tests products for their 9-to-5). I’ve been using its Perk-Up Dry Shampoo the longest and it’s one I reach to if I want my hair to smell extra fruity, fresh and “perked up.”

Impressively, the product didn’t weigh down my hair and is especially perfect for flatter hair textures as it gave my locks a great boost. Plus, it made my hair exceptionally vibrant and feeling my best. Pair it with the brand’s Reset Charcoal Detoxifying Scalp Cleansing Oil ($27) and The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray and Heat Protectant ($26).

7. Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Unscented Dry Shampoo, $5 to $7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukYr3_0eSG4U2c00
Target
  • Hours lasted: Seven hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Wonderful (high ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Effectively diminished the look of flat, greasy hair (high ranking)

Another standout from Not Your Mother’s is its Clean Freak Dry Shampoo. As its name suggests it left my hair feeling like it was just washed, so it’s especially great for dry scalp. With just two sprays, I had instant volume. For less than $10, nonetheless!

It’s a straightforward buy if you want to try dry shampoo for the first time or are in need of a good, affordable restock. It’s one I’d certainly buy after my bottle’s last spray.

8. Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones, $26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6oEj_0eSG4U2c00
Sephora
  • Hours lasted: Seven hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Wonderful (high ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Somewhat boosted hair throughout the day (medium ranking)
  • White cast/residue: Slightly, but disappeared once rubbed into scalp

Moroccanoil has some of the loveliest hair products I’ve tried, from its Weightless Hydrating Mask ($58) to its Hydrating Styling Cream ($34). Its Dry Shampoo is no different, offering that sweet scent the brand is coco-nuts for.

Though it didn’t give my hair incredible volume, I love that it gave my hair a natural-looking boost that was the most like a blowout: smoothed to perfection and void of oil-topped roots. It has a slight white cast that dissolves instantly and, like Sol de Janeiro’s, it’s a top-tier dry shampoo to transition into warmer months with.

9. Eva NYC Freshen Up Dry Shampoo, $12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DldKY_0eSG4U2c00
Amazon
  • Hours lasted: Seven hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Wonderful (high ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Effectively diminished the look of flat, greasy hair (high ranking)

Eva NYC is a brand we certainly want to put on your radar, especially after trying its Freshen Up Dry Shampoo. I love how easy it is to apply, giving my hair a reinvigorated finish, especially at the tips (which is great if you’re prone to dry or split ends).

It surpasses many other “drugstore” shampoos I’ve tried in the past that simply didn’t work. The formula has a pleasant scent when spritzed and it even doubles as a blowout primer before heat-styling (paired with one of the best heat protectors, of course).

10. Bumble and bumble Pret-a-Powder Tres Invisible Dry Shampoo, $29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmlUB_0eSG4U2c00
Sephora
  • Hours lasted: Six hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Wonderful (high ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Absorbed oil for half of the day (medium ranking)

Bumble and bumble’s pretty-in-pink packaged dry shampoo is more of a powder-based formula while still being a spray. That said, it has less of a “wet” finish, much like a setting powder would (think: setting powder for your hair roots).

It has a nice, perfume-like quality about it, which I appreciated and is one of the best lightweight products I tested. It’s also a solid heat protectant, which is unsurprising given the brand’s commitment to UV-protective products.

11. Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, $48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jm2QN_0eSG4U2c00
Sephora
  • Hours lasted: Six hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Somewhat boosted hair throughout the day (medium ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Absorbed oil for half of the day (medium ranking)

As the most expensive dry shampoo in this edit, Oribe’s Gold Lust Dry Shampoo was one of the ones I was most eager to try. While it isn’t exactly made of gold, it made my hair feel bombshell-ready so yes, it’s worth the splurge.

Though I had to reapply after six hours, I was impressed with the fruity scent and amazing volume it provides, even if that’s for half a day with one application. It’s one I continue to gravitate toward, too, and it’s great if you’re a frequent dry shampoo user.

12. Paul Mitchell Invisiblewear Dry Shampoo, $17 to $20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUDxz_0eSG4U2c00
Amazon
  • Hours lasted: Six hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Somewhat boosted hair throughout the day (medium ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Didn’t absorb much oil (low ranking), though the volume outweighted this characteristic

What’s great about Paul Mitchell’s Dry Shampoo is that it comes in formulas specially designed for brunettes and blondes. However, it doesn’t leave a colored residue on your hair like some others I’ve tried years ago and instead, enhances your hair’s natural (or dyed) hue.

On my brunette hair, I found it especially effective for giving my front pieces a boost and, while it didn’t absorb much oil, it’s great for drier hair types and for those who prefer a more powerful spray.

13. Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo, $5 to $7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nE48R_0eSG4U2c00
Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Hours lasted: Five hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Somewhat boosted hair throughout the day (medium ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Effectively diminished the look of flat, greasy hair (high ranking)

As our third mention of Not Your Mother’s, it’s no surprise the brand has the best budget dry shampoos I’ve come across. Specifically, its Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo is a two-in-one oil-absorber and texturizing spray, giving your hair a noticeable wave and lightness that makes me reach for it ten times over.

After months of using it, I can attest The Little Mermaid has worn this at Disney and even makes your hair thicker. For best results, use it with T3’s Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand that’s now on sale at Sephora.

14. Alterna My Hair My Canvas Another Day Vegan Dry Shampoo, $14 to $29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGUpE_0eSG4U2c00
Target
  • Hours lasted: Three hours without reapplying; five hours after that
  • Volume levels: Somewhat boosted hair throughout the day (medium ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Absorbed oil for half of the day (medium ranking)

As mentioned, I used Alterna’s haircare products all throughout my self-proclaimed dry shampoo experiment. While I enjoyed its My Hair My Canvas Dry Shampoo (which is one of our favorite Amazon beauty products), it’s one that requires constant reapplying.

I like this dry shampoo if I’m working from home or traveling on the go, but I’ve truthfully been resorting to others in this edit for occasions when I don’t have time to properly wash my hair and need it to last for at least six hours. However, it’s perfect for an effective fix.

15. DpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Volumizing Dry Shampoo, $23 to $26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45R05J_0eSG4U2c00
Nordstrom
  • Hours lasted: Five hours without reapplying
  • Volume levels: Somewhat boosted hair throughout the day (medium ranking)
  • Oil absorption levels: Didn’t absorb much oil (low ranking)

DpHue’s Volumizing Dry Shampoo is ideal for its superstar ingredient, apple cider vinegar. It leaves your hair feeling detoxified and vibrant, which is how this dry shampoo worked. onmy hair.

Though it didn’t absorb much oil, its ability to temporarily give my hair a volume boost before my next shower was much appreciated. It’s one I got my friends hooked on, too.

ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

