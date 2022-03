Just a couple of days after an “Anti-Stereotyping Act” expired in a House committee, the Senate took up a similarly-themed “Anti-Racism Act.”. A majority of the Senate Education Committee approved the bill after about 90 minutes of discussion, advancing it to the Senate floor. The Senate is also up against a deadline to move bills to the other chamber. But the full Senate received a committee report about the bill and went ahead to consider it on the first of three separate days during a 5 p.m. floor session today.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO