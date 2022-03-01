ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March Madness 2022 championship odds: Gonzaga the early favorite

By Jon Helmkamp
 6 days ago
March Madness 2022 is just around the corner, and as we wait for the conference tournaments and seeding to get ironed out, it’s never a bad idea to look ahead to some of the early betting lines to see who Vegas predicts will win it all.

Gonzaga, the favorite (+400), currently sits as the No. 1 team in college basketball, but the Bulldogs are coming off a staggering upset loss to St. Mary’s. Gonzaga is one of six of the top eight teams in AP poll coming off a loss, providing plenty of parity at the top of the rankings.

Right on the Bulldogs’ heels is Duke (+1200), which has won six games in a row and has climbed to the No. 4 spot in the AP poll.

Few of the top teams in the country have been as polarizing this year as No. 7 Kentucky (+800), which is undefeated at home with a 17-0 record, but is only .500 on the road at 5-5. No other team in the top 11 has a .500-or-worse road record this season.

What Kentucky does have going for it, however, is Oscar Tshiebwe – arguably the best player in all of college basketball. The 6-foot-9 forward is a dominant force inside, averaging 16.9 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. Dominant big men tend to wreak havoc in March Madness, which could be why the Wildcats have the second-shortest odds.

As the odds have been released on MGM Sportsbook, here are the early favorites for winning the National Championship.

March Madness 2022 odds: Top 10 teams to win

Gonzaga +400

Kentucky +800

Arizona +800

Purdue +1000

Auburn +1000

Duke +1200

Kansas +1400

Baylor +1800

UCLA +2000

Villanova +2000

