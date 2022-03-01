ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sculptor Richard Hunt to Create Work for Obama Center, Artist Antonio Seguí Dies at 88, and More: Morning Links for March 1, 2022

By The Editors of ARTnews
 2 days ago
The Headlines

THE WAR IN UKRAINE. The J. Paul Getty Trust condemned Russia for apparently burning the Ivankiv Historical and Local History Museum during its invasion of Ukraine, the Los Angeles Times reports. Some 25 paintings by Maria Prymachenko are believed to have been destroyed in the fire . Russian artists and art workers are speaking out against the war amid fears of repercussions , reports the New York Times , which also covers a Miami pop-up show organized by two Ukrainian dealers, Julia and Max Voloshyn . Their Voloshyn Gallery in Kyiv is currently a bomb shelter. Art-related Russian people and firms facing sanctions are listed in the Art Newspaper , and in the LAT , Carolina A. Miranda provides poignant background on the ornate building that stands behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in viral videos he has posted.

ARTIST UPDATES. The Guardian checked in with Thao Nguyen Phan , who has a show at Tate St Ives in England. Carolyn Lazard discussed their first solo museum show, at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, with Edna Bonhomme in Frieze . And, in the Art Newspaper , correspondent Louisa Buck recalled a 1991 visit she made to the New York brownstone of the late Louise Bourgeois , whose work with textiles is the subject of a show at London’s Hayward Gallery . The artist told Buck that “nostalgia is not productive if you go to memories, but if they come to you they are the seeds of sculpture.”

The Digest

The Argentinian painter, sculptor, and illustrator Antonio Seguí , who won renown for his wry depictions of busy-looking men in hats, died on Saturday at 88. Long based in Paris, Seguí had a retrospective at the Centre Pompidou in 2005. [Le Monde]

Nick Zedd , the deeply radical, deeply influential filmmaker who was a vital part of New York’s No Wave scene in the late 1970s, died on Sunday at 63. Zedd made his first film at 12; his titles included They Eat Scum (1979), Geek Maggot Bingo (1983), and The Wild World of Lydia Lunch (1983). [Artforum]

Concluding a closely watched restitution case , the city of Amsterdam officially returned a 1909 Wassily Kandinsky painting to the heirs of a Jewish couple who sold it during World War II while attempting to flee the Netherlands. [The New York Times]

The Obama Foundation has tapped artist Richard Hunt to create a sculpture that will be placed outside a branch of the Chicago Public Library that will be on the campus of the Obama Presidential Center , which is slated to open in 2025. The foundation said it will announce more art commissions in the coming months. [WBEZ and Press Release/Obama Foundation]

Virgil Abloh ’s Off-White label held its first fashion show since his death last December , with Naomi Campbell , Cindy Crawford , Serena Williams , and others modeling pieces that were “designed by Virgil and completed by the creative teams and collaborators with whom he worked,” according to the brand. [Vogue and Page Six]

A new book from Gagosian details more than 60 works that artist Chris Burden planned to varying degrees but never realized, from installing a pneumatic subway beneath a Gagosian branch to converting a World War II British destroyer into a sailboat. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

The Kicker

ALL PRESS IS GOOD PRESS. The Museum of Old and New Art , in Hobart, Australia, has a new ad campaign—and it is somewhat unusual, highlighting negative reviews shared about it on sites like TripAdvisor and Facebook , according to the Drum marketing outlet. One reads, “I paid to watch a machine take a dump. Joke’s on me.” (That refers to Wim Delvoye ’s 2010 Cloaca Professional presumably.) Alex Roberts , who directed a video for the project, told the Drum , “We were a nimble crew that spent the day filming a bunch of sad and angry faces to sell a museum. Not your usual commercial shoot and it was an absolute pleasure. Thanks, Mona.” [The Drum]

Netherlands
ARTnews

ARTnews

Community Policy