Florida Congresswoman predicts 'huge red wave in November'

By Marc Cox, The Marc Cox Morning Show
 3 days ago

Florida's 3rd Congressional District Representative Kat Cammack joined Marc Cox following up her appearance at CPAC in Orlando.

"I said in my speech, this is really the beginning, this is the beginning of the movement to take our country back," says Cammack.

"We have a very deep bench of talent," says Cammack about who will run for President as a Republican in 2024, "I feel like we can't go wrong. [Former] President Trump, he's going to have a huge voice in the movement, whether he chooses to run for President, or not."

