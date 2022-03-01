ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain’s ‘WORST’ football team to be trained by ex-Premier League star Jimmy Bullard after 26-0 thrashing

By Rich Jenkins
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A football side labelled the nation’s worst after a 26-0 walloping have been given a new lease of life thanks to Jimmy Bullard.

The ex-Wigan Athletic midfielder, 43 has come to the rescue of Cavaliers FC, who have lost every match this season.

Jimmy Bullard is putting Cavaliers FC through their paces as they search for a first win after 11 losses
The Manchester League division two club have lost all the games they have played so far this term

And the hapless Manchester-based team have shipped an incredible 113 goals in just 11 games.

After fielding a side with no goalkeeper and only one defender, the club issued a plea for help on social media in the wake of their humiliating loss to Avenue FC.

And their desperate call was reportedly heard by Jimmy Bullard and Specsavers who have offered their support.

It is claimed Bullard will be helping the team to up their game with fitness training as they bid to pick up their first point in the Manchester League this term.

The Soccer AM host, who enjoyed a 15-year playing career, said: “The squad are desperately in need of a bit of help from The Bulldog, they’ve been trounced in every game this season.

“I’m telling anyone who will listen if we don’t get involved now it’s very clear they are going to end up smack at the bottom of their league.

“Never fear though, we are hoping to turn the tables on their fortunes by refocusing the team, driving new player sign-ups and ensuring the lads are on top form for their matches.

“I’m looking forward to taking Cavaliers FC, under my wing and sharing my tips and experience to help them win their upcoming games."

Team manager and founder Ben Gage is keen to see a reversal in fortunes for winless Manchester League division two side.

He added: “We started the season full of optimism and things went absolutely brilliantly – for the other teams.

Cavaliers FC have scored just five times in 11 games this season

“As things stand, we’ve now played 11 matches and lost all 11 games. We scored a total of five goals and conceded 113.

“In our first game we lost 3-1 but we were feeling confident going forward.

“However, in our second match we then lost 16-0 and everything that could have gone wrong, did go wrong in that game.

“Since then, we’ve continued to lose every game, including a huge thrashing where we lost 26-0 in a game where we had no keeper and just one defender.

“Our players are fed-up and starting to lose interest. That’s when we issued our plea on social media to find some new experienced players and swap the squad around.

“In the future we’d like to progress up the leagues and perhaps eventually get into semi-pro.

Club founder Ben Gage hopes to see the team go semi-professional in the future

"For now we need to just concentrate on winning our first match of the season.”

Over the next couple of months Bullard will be prepping the team with training drills, fitness challenges and coaching tips.

The former Hull, Fulham and Ipswich Town player added: “There is a lot of hard work to be done but hopefully this will set them on a path to league glory, or at least winning a game this season.”

