MANHATTAN, KS – March 2, 2022: On March 2, kstate CREDIT UNION presented a check for $7,200 to Pawnee Mental Health. These funds were raised during kstate CREDIT UNION’s annual Skip-A-Pay Program. It allows credit union members to skip their November or December loan payment for a $25 fee and a portion of the proceeds are then donated to a local organization.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO