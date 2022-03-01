ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 2 days ago
March 1 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Hong Kong residents empty supermarkets

Hong Kong residents braced for a city-wide lockdown, emptying supermarkets and pharmacies, even as leader Carrie Lam called for calm on Tuesday and appealed for the public not to worry over a compulsory mass COVID-19 testing plan.

The Chinese-ruled territory reported 32,597 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday and a record 117 deaths in the past 24 hours. It has seen daily infections surge over 30 times from just over 100 at the start of February.

The global financial hub has reported more than 230,000 infections and more than 800 deaths since the pandemic began in 2020. Around 500 deaths have been in the past week, with the majority being unvaccinated residents. read more

Indonesia extends AstraZeneca vaccine shelf life

Indonesia has extended the shelf life of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to nine months, as nearly six million doses it received in donations were in danger of expiring, a health ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. read more

The decision underscores challenges many developing countries face in their slow inoculation campaigns, as vaccines donated by wealthy countries arrive with a relatively short shelf life of just a few months or even weeks.

The European drug regulator extended the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to 11 months from 4.5 months, updated product information showed on Monday. read more

Novavax expects to apply for full approval of COVID vaccine in H2

Novavax said on Monday it would pursue full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of this year.

The company late last month filed for emergency use authorization of the shot in U.S. adults, a much-awaited step following months of struggles with development and manufacturing problems. read more

Novavax also said on Monday an extended analysis of a late-stage study conducted in Britain showed that its vaccine provided long-term protection against the coronavirus. read more

Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna

Arbutus Biopharma on Monday sued Moderna in Delaware federal court, claiming Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine infringes its patents.

Arbutus and Genevant Sciences said in the lawsuit that Arbutus' technology for delivering mRNA was responsible for Moderna's ability to get its vaccines out in record time. read more

U.S. tells agencies they can ease federal employee mask rules

The White House told federal agencies late on Monday they can drop COVID-19 requirements that employees and visitors wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The White House-led Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said in new guidance that the mask requirement could be ended by federal facilities in counties with low or medium COVID-19 community levels, regardless of vaccination status. Counties accounting for 72% of the U.S. population are listed as having low or medium levels. read more

California, Oregon and Washington will stop requiring face coverings in schools after March 11 as the latest COVID-19 surge ebbs, but mask mandates will remain for higher-risk settings such as hospitals and prisons, governors of the three states said on Monday. read more

Compiled by Linda Noakes Editing by Tomasz Janowski

