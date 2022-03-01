Impact 08G Green team wins Namomas Tournament

Purdue’s George Karlaftis is one of the scariest prospects in this year’s draft but in a good way. His power and tenacity will make him a pest for an opposing offensive line. After exploding onto the scene as a freshman, Karlaftis had some injuries in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. While his stats didn’t jump off the page in 2021, he was a one-man defense for the Boilermakers defense. His ability to open things up for his teammates all while making impact plays himself will make him a hot commodity for many teams in the top half of the first round.

