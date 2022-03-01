ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Power Rankings: Puerto Rico Open

PGA Tour
 3 days ago

Matthias Schwab is a favorite this week in Puerto Rico. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) You wouldn’t think so to look at it as a whole, but there’re more flexibility in the PGA TOUR schedule than meets the eye. While stretching...

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

Why Puerto Rico Is the Ultimate Travel Destination This Year

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. If you're into nature, history or gastro tourism, Puerto Rico provides a number of appealing reasons to visit any year. However, 2022 is shaping up to be an especially good time to travel there — and there's one big reason why: It's the most vaccinated place in the U.S.
TRAVEL
fantasypros.com

PGA DraftKings and FanDuel DFS Primer: Puerto Rico Open (2022)

A brief respite from the Florida leg of the PGA Tour will occur this weekend at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. 2022 began with two tournaments in Hawaii, migrating east to California from mid-January to mid-February, and will return for three consecutive events in Florida following the finish at the Puerto Rico Open. This week, the field has limited star power, but this presents numerous opportunities to find good value amongst lesser-known players.
GOLF
ESPN

Chase Seiffert, Michael Kim share lead at Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico -- Chase Seiffert started fast and closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead with Michael Kim on Thursday. Trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour, Seiffert birdied Nos. 2-5 at breezy Grand Reserve, bogeyed the sixth and added birdies on Nos. 9, 13, 16 and 18.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy