EastEnders star Zack Morris lands first movie role following soap exit

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Morris is set to appear in his first movie role after his departure from EastEnders. The actor was confirmed to be leaving Albert Square last week as Keegan Butcher-Baker, and has already filmed his final scenes ahead of their broadcast this spring. The star has now jumped to...

Popculture

Soap Opera Star Anna Karen Dies in Fire

Anna Karen, who starred in the British soap opera EastEnders, died on Tuesday. The 85-year-old actress died in a house fire in east London, her agent told BBC News. Karen's film and television career began in the 1960s, with her best-known role being Olive in the 1969-1973 sitcom On the Buses.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Ozark's Julia Garner teases intense final episodes

Ozark star Julia Garner has promised fans an intense finale to the Netflix drama. The show – which is ending after the second half of its fourth season airs later this year – focuses on Martin 'Marty' Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial advisor who launders money for a Mexican cartel.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Bridgerton star in new Netflix movie

A first look at breakout Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in new Netflix movie Bank of Dave has been unveiled. The Daphne Bridgerton star will take on the role of Alexandra in the new streaming movie, which follows the true story of Dave Fishwick, who garnered national attention when he opened Burnley Savings and Loans in 2011.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Stars Opposite Former Salem Castmate in Hallmark’s Much-Anticipated The Wedding Veil Trilogy Finale Movie

Last weekend the Hallmark Channel aired the second installment of its The Wedding Veil trilogy and you won’t want to miss the final premiere of the event, starring Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, on Saturday, February 19, at 8 pm. As an added bonus, she’ll play opposite her former castmate Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas Alamain) as Nick.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Which ‘Law & Order’ Actor Starred In The Most Episodes?

Which actor appeared in the most episodes of the original Law & Order?. According to IMDB, with 391 episodes S. Epatha Merkerson owns the prestigious title. She starred in the flagship crime procedural between 1991- 2010 as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren. Her very first time on the show was back in 1991 as a guest star as the character “Mrs. Denise Winters” during the episode entitled “Mushrooms.”
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU couple finally make it official in latest episode

Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. It's official: Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi are dating. For nearly eight years, fans have been teased the prospect of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi becoming a couple. Finally, the NBC drama series aired scenes viewers have...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Here’s Why Shemar Moore Left the Show

Shemar Moore’s Derek Morgan was an integral part of the Criminal Minds team from the very start of the show. And like most of the other original actors, he made a surprising exit during the later seasons. But the exit wasn’t as dramatic as fans thought. The actor was just ready to try something new.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Are Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray Friends Off the Screen?

It’s been years since “NCIS” alum Michael Weatherly has appeared alongside current series star Sean Murray. Further, as “NCIS” fans have seen on social media, both actors have a love for their characters and costars that goes beyond the confines of the agency’s squad room. As such, we’re curious. Are Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray friends off-screen?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik almost lost Amy role to future cast member

Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik almost lost the chance to play Amy to a fellow cast member.Bialik first appeared on the show in the season three finale after auditioning for the role of Amy Farrah Fowler.However, another actor competing for the role was Kate Micucci, who ended up joining the sitcom in a season six episode, titled “The Tangible Affection Proof”, which was broadcast nine years ago this week. Micucci made her debut in the show as Raj’s love interest, Lucy, and appeared for a total of eight episodes.Bialik, meanwhile, became part of the Big Bang Theory furniture,...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘General Hospital’: Tanisha Harper Takes Over Jordan Ashford Role in ABC Soap

Tanisha Harper, an actress who has recently appeared in series such as Dollface and Hacks, has joined ABC‘s long-running daytime soap-opera General Hospital. According to Deadline, Harper will star in a series regular role as Port Charles police commissioner Jordan Ashford, replacing Briana Nicole Henry, who exited the series last year. Harper marks the third actress to play the Jordan Ashford role, having been initially portrayed by Vinessa Antoine from March 14, 2014 to September 7, 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

While Some Actors Are Leaving For GAC, Lacey Chabert Just Made A Big Hallmark Deal

There’s nothing quite like the family-friendly brand of films offered on networks like Hallmark and Lifetime. The transparent plots and saccharine-sweet scripts are beloved by viewers, especially around Christmas time. The Hallmark Channel has long been a major go-to spot for such entertainment, but GAC Family has been among a number of channels battling to stake its own claim in the genre. Several actors recently jumped ship to GAC Family, but now Hallmark has scored a big win with one of its most recognizable stars, Lacey Chabert.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars who left Grey's Anatomy now?

Grey's Anatomy fans are eagerly awaiting for return of the show's 18th season in February, with lead actress Ellen Pompeo continuing her role as Dr Meredith Grey. But what about the other stars who have left the series? Having been on screens for nearly two decades, the medical drama has seen plenty of cast members come and go over the years. From Patrick Dempsey to Katherine Heigl find out what the actors who have left the hit series are up to now...
TV & VIDEOS

