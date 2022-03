Nicolò Bassetti’s tender documentary Into My Name is about searching, although not in a trite way. The four Italian transmasculine subjects, whose experiences with gender transition guide this project, are interested in exploring the constricting boundaries of gender so that they may, with a steady fierceness, obliterate them. “What I’m going to ask you is not to tell me how you found out you were trans or why you were trans as a kid,” says Leo, one of the protagonists, to Nico in the doc’s opening moments. “Because those are good questions for those who think male and female are impenetrable...

13 DAYS AGO