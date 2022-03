Jonathan Davies feels Wales must continue to do the hard graft off the ball to make the most of when they do get it in their hands.Hopes of a successful Six Nations title defence are all but over following a 23-19 defeat against England at Twickenham.The final scoreline did not tell the whole story, however, as Wayne Pivac’s men rallied from trailing 17-0 at early in the second half, during which they ran in three tries.Wales, now bottom of the table, must lift themselves for the visit of Six Nations leaders France, who are expected to march on towards a...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO