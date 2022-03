It's hard to imagine life in Ukraine as Russia moves in, so I asked for some perspective from a former Brewer High classmate, who's currently living there. I lost track of Leonard after we graduated and was surprised when he reached out to me this week. For the record, I'm not giving Leonard's last name out of respect for him and his family. He caught me up on where he's been, including the diner he owns in a coastal town in another state and runs five months out of the year. The rest of the year, he lives in Ukraine with his girlfriend. Leonard says he's traveled extensively in Europe and Kyiv is his favorite spot, a place where he's always felt safe, or did until the Russian invasion.

EUROPE ・ 5 DAYS AGO