ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gaming giant Nexon's founder Kim dies at age 54

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - The billionaire founder of gaming giant Nexon Co Ltd, Kim Jung-ju, has died at the age of 54, parent firm NXC Corp said on Tuesday.

Tokyo-listed Nexon was founded by Kim in 1994 and became one of the biggest game developers and publishers, with hit online games such as MapleStory and KartRider.

“Kim Jung-ju, the director of NXC and founder of Nexon, passed away in the United States late last month,” the company said.

It said Kim “had been receiving treatment for depression and it seemed to have worsened recently” but did not elaborate on the cause of death.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Online Games#Video Game#Nexon Co Ltd#Nxc Corp#Maplestory
Reuters

Russian c.bank will hold $27.3 bln deposit auction on March 5

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will hold a 3 trillion roubles ($27.33 billion) auction on Saturday but will not hold repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions on Saturday and Monday, the bank said on Friday. This Saturday is an official working day in Russia to compensate for...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Investor Mark Ein-backed SPACs scrap U.S. IPO plans

March 4 (Reuters) - Two blank-check vehicles backed by investor Mark Ein have withdrawn their plans for initial public offerings in the United States, according to regulatory filings on Friday, joining a slew of companies that have canceled listings this year. The withdrawal by Capitol Investment Corp. VI and Capitol...
MARKETS
Reuters

British ad group WPP says it will leave Russia

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s WPP, the world’s biggest advertising group, said on Friday it would discontinue its operations in Russia, saying its continued presence in the country would be “inconsistent” with its values. “WPP stands with Ukraine and the international community in condemning the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE-Italy's MFE to seek clearance for higher ProSieben stake-sources

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) is preparing to seek regulatory clearance to raise its stake in ProSiebenSat.1 in a fresh sign of its commitment to the German rival, two sources close to the matter said. With a 23.9% stake, of which 2.29% held through financial instruments,...
WORLD
Reuters

Chanel increases prices again in Europe and Asia

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - French luxury group Chanel has again increased prices on some of its products, after three price hikes in 2021, meaning some of its signature handbags now cost up to twice what they did before the pandemic in 2019. Major luxury brands have raised prices throughout...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian energy still reaching UK ports, shipping data shows

LONDON (Reuters) -Energy supplies originating from Russia were still being delivered to Britain on Friday after some dock workers at a terminal in southeast England sought to block a cargo in solidarity with Ukraine, ship-tracking data shows. Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe have been disrupted this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Microsoft suspends sales in Russia as Western sanctions tighten

March 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Friday it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia, becoming the latest Western company to distance itself from Moscow after the Ukraine invasion. Several major companies, including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Nike and Dell Technologies (DELL.N), have severed...
BUSINESS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mum with UK's biggest eyebrows threatened with social services

A woman has eyebrows so big that she gets abused in the street and strangers have threatened to call social services on her. Sammie-Jo Hailford, from Grimsby, says her brows are so big that people have called her an unfit mother, but she has no plans to change. Sammie-Jo, 27,...
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

343K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy