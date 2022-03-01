Oatmeal Smoothie

Protein shakes are a great way to begin the recovery process right after a hard workout, but bringing your blender to the gym is neither practical nor looked kindly upon in most fitness facilities. If you want to enjoy your preferred post-workout drink, having a quality shaker bottle on hand will make sure that your protein shake is fresh, cold, and perfectly mixed. Most shaker bottles are also leakproof, which is great if you want to throw your cup right into your gym bag as you head out the door. Many of them are dishwasher-safe, stain- and odor-resistant, and some are even insulated, keeping your drink cold for hours on end. Since there are tons of options out there, we've rounded up the best shaker bottles on the market today.

