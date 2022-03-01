ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oatmeal Smoothie

By Brittany Mullins
eatingbirdfood.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis oatmeal smoothie tastes just like a cinnamon oatmeal cookie. It’s healthy, packed with over 20 grams of protein and makes for a great breakfast or post-workout snack!. Love having oatmeal for breakfast, but want to switch things up? You’re in luck because today I’m sharing a recipe for an oatmeal...

www.eatingbirdfood.com

