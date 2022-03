Adecco is one of the main players in the HR/recruitment sector. The Adecco Group (OTCPK:AHEXF) (OTCPK:AHEXY) is one of the best known HR and recruiting firms in the world and this asset-light model has historically resulted in strong cash flows. Adecco has been using these cash flows to diversify and the recent acquisition of AKKA Technologies is one of the ways Adecco is branching out. In my previous article which was published in September, I was focusing on the company's free cash flow which was quite strong, but the stock has only gotten cheaper since.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO