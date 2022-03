KAUFMAN, Texas  A Kaufman woman was arrested last week for allegedly selling a timber deed without property ownership, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. 51-year-old Frances Charline Lee Cole of Kaufman, Texas, was arrested on March 2, 2022, in Hopkins County by members of the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigations Team and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. Cole was charged with theft of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.

KAUFMAN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO