ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Basketball-Themed Fast Food Promotions

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy's has announced a new NCAA March Madness promotion in celebration of the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) annual basketball tournament. Wendy's is both the official hamburger and the official breakfast of the March Madness...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

What Fast-Food Restaurants Are Open on Presidents Day?

Presidents Day 2022 is here, and while the country honors those who have served in the Oval Office, both past and present, the national holiday will undoubtedly result in a few business hour confusions. Given that Presidents Day is a national holiday, and despite it falling on Monday, Feb. 21, many businesses will either be closing or adjusting their hours accordingly, meaning it's important to know which fast-food restaurants are open and closed before you hit the drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Fast food places accepting SNAP benefits

While millions of Americans collect food stamps to make ends meet, there are some who do not have the access or capability of preparing the food they buy with the benefits. This has made it so some states allow recipients to use their SNAP benefits at fast food places where the food is already prepared.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

15 Unique Fast Food Burgers You Need To Try At Least Once

People who have never had a disappointing slice might be fond of claiming there's no such thing as a bad pizza, but simple common sense will tell you that it's absolutely possible to have a less than exemplary burger. Heck, there are lots of easy tells that reveal if a restaurant has bad burgers. Excellent burgers are pretty easy to figure out too — and if you don't have time for the delicious trial and error, we've compiled a handy list of the best burgers in every state.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Tries Its Take on a Fast-Food Craze

First came the tacos and, now, the tortada — after launching its new Cantina Crispy Chicken, Yum!Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Taco Bell has been putting it in product after product. This week, Taco Bell started testing the Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada at select restaurants in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa March Madness#Fast Food
MIX 106

Top 3 Best Fast Food French Fries Spots in Boise, Ranked

If you’re like me, you probably eat fast food way more than you care to admit. But you know what … that makes us the world’s best fast-food connoisseurs – at least I’d like to think so. And as a fellow fast-food connoisseur, I’m here to help you answer the age-old question ...
BOISE, ID
92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls Needs These 8 Fast Food Places

I’ll be the first to admit my love for fast food. I realize it’s not the healthiest way to eat, but everything’s okay in moderation, right? So, I try to only hit a drive-thru a couple of times a week (which is no easy task, because there's something about fast food that makes it downright addictive).
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

McDonald's Embeds Fast Food Into Impressionist Paintings

From putting exercise bikes in restaurants to artist meals, McDonald’s has a history of finding creative ways of differentiating itself from other fast-food franchises. For McDonald’s latest campaign titled “Meant to be Classic,” marketing agency DDB Athens inserts the golden arches into historic impressionist paintings. Characters...
VISUAL ART
Westword

Reader: Skip the Fast-Food Franchises, Support Local!

Even as local restaurateurs look to expand their presence in the Denver dining scene, out-of-state groups — particularly fast-casual concepts — are coming to Colorado. In addition to popular chains like Halal Guys, In-N-Out, Shake Shack and, most recently, Whataburger (whose first Colorado location since the 1970s opened on February 23 in Colorado Springs), the Front Range will soon have outposts of everything from SkinnyFATS to PrimoHoagies.
DENVER, CO
FingerLakes1.com

Fast Food: What not to get

Here’s what fast food to stay away from. When it comes to fast food you might think this menu item would be a healthier choice. Well if that’s the case you might be wrong. There was a mass amount of hype around the Wendy’s new chicken sandwiches.
RESTAURANTS
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy