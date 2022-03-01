Strong-arm robbery in Rockville

The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline has surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008. "As Russia's war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.

TRAFFIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO