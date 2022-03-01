ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fox's 29 points, 10 assists lead Kings past Thunder, 131-110

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4905ws_0eSFzAqr00

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110 on Monday night.

Trey Lyles scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes scored 23 for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for Sacramento, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Kings made 56.3% of their attempts from the field.

“I just thought overall, we did a good job of playing with pace," Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said. “We did a good job of passing up a good shot and creating a great shot.”

Lyles excelled in his first start with the Kings since being traded from the Detroit Pistons.

“He’s mobile, he can shoot the ball, put it on the floor," Fox said. "He can do whatever we need him to do. He did a great job of that tonight. Looking forward, that’s something that we really expect out of him.”

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his third consecutive game with at least 30 points since returning from a sprained right ankle, scoring 37 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Gentry said he thought the Kings did a good job of guarding Gilgeous-Alexander, but he still put up big numbers.

“He’s very slippery or crafty or whatever word you want to use, as far as his drives and creating contact and getting to the line,” Gentry said. "I just think it’s the experience of being in the league for a few years. Now he’s got it figured out where he can go and how he can get his shots. I will be shocked if he’s not on the All-Star team in the next year or so.”

Thunder starters Josh Giddey (hip) and Lu Dort (left shoulder) missed the game.

The score was tied at 59 at halftime, and Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and eight assists before the break.

The Thunder opened the second half on a 9-0 run to go up 68-59, but the Kings rallied and led 99-90 at the end of the third quarter. Sabonis and Lyles both were 4 of 4 on shots and scored eight points each in the third quarter to help the Kings score 40 points in the period.

Oklahoma City cut Sacramento's lead to 102-96 early in the fourth quarter before the Kings took control for good.

“I just thought that we handled our business the way that we should have, especially in the second half and especially in the third quarter," Gentry said.

TIP-INS

Kings: Shot 55% from the field in the first quarter for a 35-32 lead, despite allowing the Thunder to shoot 60%. ... G Donte Divincenzo scored 14 points in 22 minutes as a reserve. ... Fox's 10 assists matched a season high.

Thunder: F Aaron Wiggins went down with a right ankle injury in the second quarter and was helped off the court. He did not return. ... Rookie G Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 12 points. He's on a two-way contract. ... Gilgeous-Alexander committed his fifth foul in the third quarter but did not foul out. ... Isaiah Roby did foul out; he had eight points and four rebounds in 20 minutes.

STAT LINES

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 35 points on 61.3% shooting from the field in three games since the All-Star break. He is averaging 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

“I’m just playing my game," he said. "I think as the season’s gone on, I’ve gotten into a little rhythm. My cardio’s gotten a lot better. Ultimately, it’s feeling more comfortable.”

QUOTABLE

“He doesn’t really move fast, it’s just his pace. It’s crazy how he blows by defenders but he’s not moving fast. It seemed like they got him beat to a spot, but he’s always got a counter move and he’s always getting to the rim.” — Thunder guard Tre Mann on Gilgeous-Alexander

UP NEXT

Kings: At the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Thunder: At the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
KEYT

Jokic’s triple double leads Nuggets past Warriors 131-124

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double in as many nights with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 131-124 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors. Monte Morris and Jeff Green added 18 points apiece for the Nuggets, who have won 11 of 13 and moved to 13 games over .500 for the first time this season. The Warriors were playing with a depleted lineup after coach Steve Kerr announced Saturday that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins would miss the game to rest. Jordan Poole had 32 points and Moses Moody 30 for the Warriors, who lost their fifth in a row.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Alvin Gentry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Sacramento Kings#The Detroit Pistons
Daily Independent

AP Sportlight

March 9 1943 -- Eddie Dancker banks in a desperation 25-foot hook shot from the corner to give Sheboygan a 30-29 win over Fort Wayne and the National Basketball League crown. The defeat of the
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBC Sports

Simmons believes Warriors made huge trade deadline mistake

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
NBA
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley Was Messing Around With A T-Shirt Gun In The Fourth Quarter As The Timberwolves Blew Out The Portland Trail Blazers

Patrick Beverley is the sort of player that gets a lot of hate from fans around the league but is absolutely adored by the fans of the team he's on. His hustle, energy and never-say-die attitude make him easy to like when he plays for your team, and can make it easy to ignore some of the other parts of his game. He's also an exemplary teammate, something he's showing in Minnesota during the Timberwolves' excellent run of form.
NBA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy