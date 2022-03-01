ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Flowers, Gueye lead Washington State past Oregon State in OT

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zh5AL_0eSFz93N00

Michael Flowers poured in 27 points, Mouhamed Gueye scored eight of his 19 in overtime and Washington State handed Oregon State its 15th straight loss 103-97 on Monday night.

Flowers sank 10 of 18 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12 Conference), who trailed 48-37 at halftime. He added six assists and five rebounds.

Washington State grabbed its first lead since midway through the first half, 72-71, on a Flowers 3-pointer with 6:30 remaining. Dashawn Davis and Dexter Akanno sank 3s on Oregon State's next two possessions and the Beavers (3-25, 1-17) stayed in front until Tyrell Roberts hit the first of two free throws for WSU with 15 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 84.

Gueye scored on a layup off the OT tip, then hit two free throws following an Oregon State turnover to put the Cougars up 88-84 just 45 seconds in. The Beavers pulled within 91-90 with 2:22 to go on a bucket by Davis. TJ Bamba scored with 1:56 left coming out of a WSU timeout, Flowers buried a 3-pointer after another Beavers turnover and the Cougars maintained a two-possession lead from there.

Roberts finished with 12 points for the Cougars, who beat the Beavers in Corvallis for the first time since 2013. Bamba and Noah Willaims added 11 points apiece and Dishon Jackson had 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Roman Silva scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half and added seven rebounds for Oregon State. Jarod Lucas had 20 points and Maurice Calloo scored 17 — 15 in the first half. Davis pitched in with 13 points and 11 assists, while Glenn Taylor Jr. totaled 10 points and seven boards.

Washington State returns home for the final two regular-season games — hosting Oregon State on Thursday and Oregon on Saturday. Oregon State closes out its regular season at Washington on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Post Register

Boise State men's basketball wins Mountain West regular season championship

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Abu Kigab had 23 points as Boise State defeated Nevada 73-67 on Tuesday night. Kigab shot 9 for 12 from the floor. Marcus Shaver Jr. had 16 points for Boise State (24-6, 15-2 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Emmanuel Akot added 16 points. Mladen Armus had eight rebounds.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cougars#Beavers#Wsu#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KING-5

Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge named Pac-12 media Coach of the Year

PULLMAN, Wash. — A big honor for Washington State University women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by the media. The Cougs are 19-9 on the season, a record number of wins for the program in the NCAA era. Washington State is tied for second in the Pac-12 and looking to return to the NCAA Tournament.
PULLMAN, WA
The Register-Guard

University of Oregon announces historic creation of first licensed school NIL Marketplace in college sports

The University of Oregon on Thursday announced something that hasn't been done in college athletics. The school is creating an Official NIL Marketplace for the Oregon Ducks, the first licensed school marketplace in all of college sports. The marketplace will support Oregon student-athletes to maximize their name, image and likeness opportunities through a...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Kyle Smith: Michael Flowers a 'complete leader' as WSU outlasts Oregon State 103-97 in OT

PULLMAN -- Down as many as 13 points to the last-place team in the Pac-12, Washington State surged back to avoid what would have been a bad loss and outlasting 3-25 Oregon State in a 103-97 OT win in Corvallis on Monday. OSU hit some great shots early but the Cougar defense was also porous much of the game -- the offense, however, came up clutch: particularly Michael Flowers. He exploded for 27 points on 10 of 18 shooting (6 of 10 from deep). The Cougars climbed to 16-13 and 9-9 in Pac-12 play, ensuring they'll finish the regular season with a winning record. Head man Kyle Smith praised his graduating guard after the win.
CORVALLIS, OR
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
950
Followers
3K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy